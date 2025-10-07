Kylian Mbappe set for something special in 2026, hints Rodrygo

Home / Sports

Kylian Mbappe is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in football

  By Fatima Nadeem
Rodrygo, a Brazilian footballer has hinted that 2026 might hold something special for Kylian Mbappe.

After finishing in the Ballon d'Or top 10 eight times, Rodrygo believes 2026 could be the year Mbappe finally lifts football's most prestigious award.

Rodrygo called his Real Madrid teammate a “football phenomenon” who keeps getting “faster every day," as per Goal.

It is true that Mbappe achieved fame and success in football within a very short time and because of his exceptional talent and remarkable performances, people now see him as one of the greatest players in the sports.

Rodrygo believes Mbappe is talented enough to win the biggest individual award in football next year if he continues to play at his current high level.

"Yes, the truth is that we pair up very well, and he's really good," Rodrygo said.

The player added, "Of course he can [win the Ballon d'Or next year] if he keeps this up, and scores so many goals. And titles should be important. You have to understand this criterion because sometimes they apply it and sometimes they don't."  He also said he loves playing alongside Mbappé and really enjoys the connection and teamwork they share on the field.

After suffering ankle injury, Mbappe has now joined France's national team but it is not yet clear if he is fit enough to play in Friday’s World Cup qualifying match against Azerbaijan.

