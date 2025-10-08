Ronaldo receives ‘special recognition’ for 22-year of service to national team

Cristiano Ronaldo has received “special recognition” for his 22 years of service for Portugal’s national team.
The Al Nassr star was honoured with the Globe Prestige award at the Portugal Football Globes 2025 ceremony on Tuesday, October 7.
Taking to Instagram, the 40-year-old football professional celebrated his new career milestone and extended his gratitude for the “special” honour ahead of two upcoming crucial World Cup qualifying matches in Europe.
CR7 wrote, “Proud of this special recognition. 22 years of the National Team and still with the same passion. Thank you to all the coaches and teammates who helped me get here. Thank you, @portugal!”
The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star, during his acceptance speech, vowed to win the upcoming matches for the national team and qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026.
The five-time Ballon d’Or award winner said, “I have a philosophy of living day by day. No long-term plans. I enjoy each day and each training session… Our goal is to win the next two games and qualify for the World Cup. What happens at the World Cup, we’ll see.”
Ronaldo is all set to lead Portugal in the World Cup qualifying match against Ireland on Saturday, October 11, and Hungary on October 14 at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisboa, Portugal.