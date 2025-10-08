Home / Sports

Ronaldo receives ‘special recognition’ for 22-year of service to national team

Cristiano Ronaldo honoured with the Prestige Globe Award at Portugal Football Globes 2025

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Ronaldo receives ‘special recognition’ for 22-year of service to National Team
Ronaldo receives ‘special recognition’ for 22-year of service to National Team

Cristiano Ronaldo has received “special recognition” for his 22 years of service for Portugal’s national team.

The Al Nassr star was honoured with the Globe Prestige award at the Portugal Football Globes 2025 ceremony on Tuesday, October 7.

Taking to Instagram, the 40-year-old football professional celebrated his new career milestone and extended his gratitude for the “special” honour ahead of two upcoming crucial World Cup qualifying matches in Europe.

CR7 wrote, “Proud of this special recognition. 22 years of the National Team and still with the same passion. Thank you to all the coaches and teammates who helped me get here. Thank you, @portugal!”


The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star, during his acceptance speech, vowed to win the upcoming matches for the national team and qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The five-time Ballon d’Or award winner said, “I have a philosophy of living day by day. No long-term plans. I enjoy each day and each training session… Our goal is to win the next two games and qualify for the World Cup. What happens at the World Cup, we’ll see.”

Ronaldo is all set to lead Portugal in the World Cup qualifying match against Ireland on Saturday, October 11, and Hungary on October 14 at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisboa, Portugal.

You Might Like:

Lionel Messi pays tribute to Jordi Alba after retirement announcement

Lionel Messi pays tribute to Jordi Alba after retirement announcement
Jordi Alba announces retirement from professional football at the end of 2025 MLS season

LeBron James ends speculation with ‘Second Decision’ reveal

LeBron James ends speculation with ‘Second Decision’ reveal
LeBron James' 'Second Decision' turned out not to be about his NBA future

Cristiano Ronaldo faces shocking ranking in Piers Morgan’s latest opinion

Cristiano Ronaldo faces shocking ranking in Piers Morgan’s latest opinion
Piers Morgan claimed there's one athlete he places above Cristiano Ronaldo

Novak Djokovic survives 'brutal' match to reach Shanghai Masters quarter-finals

Novak Djokovic survives 'brutal' match to reach Shanghai Masters quarter-finals
Novak Djokovic is aiming to win his fifth Shanghai Masters tittle and 41st ATP Masters 1000 tittle

Kylian Mbappe set for something special in 2026, hints Rodrygo

Kylian Mbappe set for something special in 2026, hints Rodrygo
Kylian Mbappe is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in football

Emma Raducanu retires ill against Ann Li in Wuhan Open first round

Emma Raducanu retires ill against Ann Li in Wuhan Open first round
Ann Li wishes Emma Raducanu a ‘fast recovery’ after advancing to the Wuhan Open second round

Cam Newton, Ashley Nicole Moss open up about ‘106 & Sports’ ahead of premiere

Cam Newton, Ashley Nicole Moss open up about ‘106 & Sports’ ahead of premiere
BET's new sports series '106 & Sports' featuring Cam Newton and Ashley set to premiere mid-October

Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée Georgina unveils ‘Barbie vibe’ YouTube channel

Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée Georgina unveils ‘Barbie vibe’ YouTube channel
Georgina Rodriguez gets royal boost from Cristiano Ronaldo after launching her YouTube channel

Travis Kelce breaks record for most all-purpose yards in Chiefs vs Jaguars

Travis Kelce breaks record for most all-purpose yards in Chiefs vs Jaguars
Travis Kelce delivers a record-breaking performance for the Chiefs after Taylor Swift's album drop

Lewis Hamilton shares emotional statement after Singapore GP setback

Lewis Hamilton shares emotional statement after Singapore GP setback
The British driver's former teammate, George Russel, took the pole position at the Singapore Grand Prix

Former England rugby captain Lewis Moody shares shocking health diagnosis

Former England rugby captain Lewis Moody shares shocking health diagnosis
Lewis Moody opened up about his health challenges and diagnosis in a recent interview with the BBC

Jannik Sinner forced to retire at Shanghai Masters due to painful cramps

Jannik Sinner forced to retire at Shanghai Masters due to painful cramps
Defending champion Jannik Sinner retires with severe cramp against Tallon Griekspoor