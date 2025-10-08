Cristiano Ronaldo makes shocking retirement confession after new milestone

Home / Sports

  • By Bushra Saleem
Cristiano Ronaldo has made a shocking admission about his retirement timeline after a new career milestone.

According to Athlon Sports, the Al Nassr star on Tuesday, October 7, received another prestigious honour of his career, the Prestige Globe Award, at the Portugal Football Globes 2025 ceremony.

Despite turning 40, CR7 remains a key player in the team, especially ahead of crucial World Cup qualifying matches in Europe.

During the ceremony the former Manchester United player was asked about his future plans regarding the game, as many believe that he will retire soon.

The five-time Ballon d’Or award winner replied, “I want to keep playing for a few more years, not many… I have to be honest. I’m still producing good things, helping my club and the National Team.”

“Why not continue? I’m sure when I retire, I’ll leave fulfilled because I gave everything… Right now, I’m enjoying the moment. I know I don’t have many years left to play, but the little time I do have, I have to enjoy it to the fullest,” he added.

Furthermore, Portugal will play Ireland on Saturday, October 11, and Hungary on October 14; both matches will be played at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisboa.

