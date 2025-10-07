Novak Djokovic survives 'brutal' match to reach Shanghai Masters quarter-finals 

Novak Djokovic advanced to the quarter-finals of the Rolex Shanghai Masters for the 11th time on Tuesday, October 7.
The Serbian player defeated Spanish professional tennis player Jaume Munar with a score of 6-3 5-7 6-2, in a match that lasted two hours and 40 minutes.
Djokovic struggled with a leg injury and extreme humidity over 82% and took multiple medical breaks.
At one point, he even vomited on the court and collapsed after loosing the second set before receiving medical help.
After losing the second set in one of the his most physically demanding match, Djokovic took advantage of a key mistake by Munar at the beginning of the third set, which helped him regain control of the match.
When Munar missed an easy smash while serving, Djokovic broke his serve and then played aggressively to keep points short.
Using strong and precise forehand shots, averaging 84 mph and scoring 9.6 in shot quality, Djokovic dominated the final set and secured the victory.
Since winning the 2023 US Open, Djokovic has not won any other Grand Slam.
The 38-year-old is aiming to win his fifth Shanghai Masters tittle and 41st ATP Masters 1000 tittle.
Djokovic will now face world number 44 Ziziou Bergs in the quarter-finals.