Hamilton advises Piastri against McLaren orders in Norris title battle

Oscar Piastri shows interest in Lewis Hamilton's shocking advice after Lando Norris' contact at the Singapore GP

  By Hania Jamil
Lewis Hamilton had surprising advice for Oscar Piastri for his title battle against teammate Lando Norris.

The Australian F1 driver revealed that Hamilton told him to resist any requests by McLaren to give up positions to Norris, as the pair battle over the 2025 Formula 1 world title.

Piastri is under McLaren's contract until the end of the 2028 season and is currently leading the drivers' championship by 22 points ahead of his teammate.

The duo made contact on the opening lap of the Singapore Grand Prix, and the 24-year-old described the team's decision to not take any action against Norris as "not fair".

Hamilton, not a stranger to intra-team battles, has offered a rare piece of advice to Oscar as he closed the gap between securing his first world championship.

"Don't give back any more positions," the seven-time champion said, as per Piastri. The six-word comment seemingly was a reference to the 2025 Italian Grand Prix, in which he was told, and complied with, an order to drop behind his teammate after Norris got a slow stop and lost position.

"He's been in that position many times. I accept the advice," Oscar noted with a smirk.

Moreover, Oscar Piastri is rumoured to be looking into other options for post-2026 season, including Ferrari, where Hamilton could extend his contract beyond the next season or could join a new team.

