Cristiano Ronaldo faces shocking ranking in Piers Morgan’s latest opinion

Piers Morgan shared his surprising opinion on who he thinks is better than football star Cristiano Ronaldo.
In a recent statement, British television host and media personality Morgan claimed there's one athlete he places above Ronaldo and said that the Portuguese star would likely agree with Morgan's opinion.
After hearing this, most people are probably thinking of Lionel Messi and assuming that Morgan might be calling him better.
However, the person Ronaldo was compared is not actually a football star.
According to Morgan, Australian cricket legend Shane Warne is the only athlete better than Ronaldo.
When asked to choose between Warne and Ronaldo, Morgan said, “I could choose a batsman or an all-rounder of course, but if I could have someone to win a game for my life, and that’s why the parallel is quite interesting, if I could choose a footballer to score a goal on a wet Wednesday in Stoke to save my life, I’d choose Cristiano Ronaldo," as per Goal.
Morgan added, "And if it was to win a cricket match on any surface, it’d be Shane Warne. If I have to choose one over the other, I’m going with Shane Warne. I love Ronaldo, but he would understand!"
Ronaldo, who is currently playing for Al-Nassr, on June 26, 2025 extended his career with the Saudi football club by signing new two-year contract that will keep him playing beyond the age of 42.
Overall, CR7 has scored 946 goals in his career so far and is now approaching the historic milestone of 1,000 career goals.