Home / Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo faces shocking ranking in Piers Morgan’s latest opinion

Piers Morgan claimed there's one athlete he places above Cristiano Ronaldo

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Cristiano Ronaldo faces shocking ranking in Piers Morgan’s latest opinion
Cristiano Ronaldo faces shocking ranking in Piers Morgan’s latest opinion

Piers Morgan shared his surprising opinion on who he thinks is better than football star Cristiano Ronaldo.

In a recent statement, British television host and media personality Morgan claimed there's one athlete he places above Ronaldo and said that the Portuguese star would likely agree with Morgan's opinion.

After hearing this, most people are probably thinking of Lionel Messi and assuming that Morgan might be calling him better.

However, the person Ronaldo was compared is not actually a football star.

According to Morgan, Australian cricket legend Shane Warne is the only athlete better than Ronaldo.

When asked to choose between Warne and Ronaldo, Morgan said, “I could choose a batsman or an all-rounder of course, but if I could have someone to win a game for my life, and that’s why the parallel is quite interesting, if I could choose a footballer to score a goal on a wet Wednesday in Stoke to save my life, I’d choose Cristiano Ronaldo," as per Goal.

Morgan added, "And if it was to win a cricket match on any surface, it’d be Shane Warne. If I have to choose one over the other, I’m going with Shane Warne. I love Ronaldo, but he would understand!"

Ronaldo, who is currently playing for Al-Nassr, on June 26, 2025 extended his career with the Saudi football club by signing new two-year contract that will keep him playing beyond the age of 42.

Overall, CR7 has scored 946 goals in his career so far and is now approaching the historic milestone of 1,000 career goals.

Novak Djokovic survives 'brutal' match to reach Shanghai Masters quarter-finals

Novak Djokovic survives 'brutal' match to reach Shanghai Masters quarter-finals
Novak Djokovic is aiming to win his fifth Shanghai Masters tittle and 41st ATP Masters 1000 tittle

Kylian Mbappe set for something special in 2026, hints Rodrygo

Kylian Mbappe set for something special in 2026, hints Rodrygo
Kylian Mbappe is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in football

Emma Raducanu retires ill against Ann Li in Wuhan Open first round

Emma Raducanu retires ill against Ann Li in Wuhan Open first round
Ann Li wishes Emma Raducanu a ‘fast recovery’ after advancing to the Wuhan Open second round

Cam Newton, Ashley Nicole Moss open up about ‘106 & Sports’ ahead of premiere

Cam Newton, Ashley Nicole Moss open up about ‘106 & Sports’ ahead of premiere
BET's new sports series '106 & Sports' featuring Cam Newton and Ashley set to premiere mid-October

Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée Georgina unveils ‘Barbie vibe’ YouTube channel

Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée Georgina unveils ‘Barbie vibe’ YouTube channel
Georgina Rodriguez gets royal boost from Cristiano Ronaldo after launching her YouTube channel

Travis Kelce breaks record for most all-purpose yards in Chiefs vs Jaguars

Travis Kelce breaks record for most all-purpose yards in Chiefs vs Jaguars
Travis Kelce delivers a record-breaking performance for the Chiefs after Taylor Swift's album drop

Lewis Hamilton shares emotional statement after Singapore GP setback

Lewis Hamilton shares emotional statement after Singapore GP setback
The British driver's former teammate, George Russel, took the pole position at the Singapore Grand Prix

Former England rugby captain Lewis Moody shares shocking health diagnosis

Former England rugby captain Lewis Moody shares shocking health diagnosis
Lewis Moody opened up about his health challenges and diagnosis in a recent interview with the BBC

Jannik Sinner forced to retire at Shanghai Masters due to painful cramps

Jannik Sinner forced to retire at Shanghai Masters due to painful cramps
Defending champion Jannik Sinner retires with severe cramp against Tallon Griekspoor

McLaren boss to take action after Oscar Piastri, Lando drama at Singapore GP

McLaren boss to take action after Oscar Piastri, Lando drama at Singapore GP
Oscar Piastri blashes Lando Norris for ‘crashing’ into him and doing a ‘pretty shit job’ at Singapore Grand Prix

Roger Federer names his five all-time greatest tennis players

Roger Federer names his five all-time greatest tennis players
Roger Federer was one of the top players in men's tennis history

Novak Djokovic battles sweltering heat to reach Shanghai Masters fourth round

Novak Djokovic battles sweltering heat to reach Shanghai Masters fourth round
Novak Djokovic described the conditions at the Shanghai Masters as 'brutal'