Lionel Messi pays tribute to Jordi Alba after retirement announcement

Jordi Alba announces retirement from professional football at the end of 2025 MLS season

  • By Bushra Saleem
Lionel Messi led the tributes for Jordi Alba after the Inter Miami defender announced his retirement from football at the end of the 2025 Major League Soccer season, admitting the field will feel strange without the Spaniard.

According to ESPN, Alba revealed his decision with a video to his personal Instagram account.

"Thanks to you, Jordi. I am going to miss you a lot. After many things together, it's going to feel strange to look to my left and not see you there," commented Messi on the post.

"It's crazy how many assists you've given me over all these years. Who is going to give me those passes from behind now?"

Alba and Messi first started playing together at Barcelona before making their way to Inter Miami in the summer of 2023 to continue sharing the field. While in Spain, Messi and Alba lifted five LaLiga trophies, one Champions League title and five Copa del Rey cups together.

They continued making history on the field when joining Inter Miami, lifting the 2023 Leagues Cup and 2024 Supporters' Shield alongside each other before setting the league record for most points recorded in a single season.

The duo repeatedly connected in the final third to inspire Inter Miami to victory, with Messi most recently setting up Alba for a goal against the New England Revolution on Oct. 4 in the team's 4-1 triumph.

