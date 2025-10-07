LeBron James ends speculation with ‘Second Decision’ reveal

LeBron James, considered one of basketball’s greatest players, posted a mysterious video hinting at an important upcoming decision about his NBA future, called the “Second Decision.”
The video, set to reveal on October 7 at 12pm EST, had received over 1.3 million likes on Instagram by Tuesday, October 7.
A video showed him sitting down across from another man on a basketball court, with the caption, noting, "The decision of all decisions. October 7th. 12pm EST."
LeBron’s “Second Decision” turned out not to be about his NBA future.
At 15:31 BST on Tuesday, he shared video revealing that it was actually a promotion for a drinks brand.
The teaser video resembled his famous 2010 announcement, known as “The Decision,” when he publicly revealed on TV that he was leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Miami Heat which led fans to speculate further about his NBA future.
The player now revealed that he is actually launching a “limited edition” collaboration with the drinks brand Hennessy starting in October.
LeBron who will celebrate his 41st birthday in December, holds the record for the most points scored in NBA history.
He is currently in the last year of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.