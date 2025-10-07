Home / Sports

LeBron James ends speculation with ‘Second Decision’ reveal

LeBron James' 'Second Decision' turned out not to be about his NBA future

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
LeBron James ends speculation with ‘Second Decision’ reveal
LeBron James ends speculation with ‘Second Decision’ reveal

LeBron James, considered one of basketball’s greatest players, posted a mysterious video hinting at an important upcoming decision about his NBA future, called the “Second Decision.”

The video, set to reveal on October 7 at 12pm EST, had received over 1.3 million likes on Instagram by Tuesday, October 7.

A video showed him sitting down across from another man on a basketball court, with the caption, noting, "The decision of all decisions. October 7th. 12pm EST."


LeBron’s “Second Decision” turned out not to be about his NBA future.

At 15:31 BST on Tuesday, he shared video revealing that it was actually a promotion for a drinks brand. 

The teaser video resembled his famous 2010 announcement, known as “The Decision,” when he publicly revealed on TV that he was leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers to join the Miami Heat which led fans to speculate further about his NBA future.

The player now revealed that he is actually launching a “limited edition” collaboration with the drinks brand Hennessy starting in October.

LeBron who will celebrate his 41st birthday in December, holds the record for the most points scored in NBA history.

He is currently in the last year of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

You Might Like:

Cristiano Ronaldo faces shocking ranking in Piers Morgan’s latest opinion

Cristiano Ronaldo faces shocking ranking in Piers Morgan’s latest opinion
Piers Morgan claimed there's one athlete he places above Cristiano Ronaldo

Novak Djokovic survives 'brutal' match to reach Shanghai Masters quarter-finals

Novak Djokovic survives 'brutal' match to reach Shanghai Masters quarter-finals
Novak Djokovic is aiming to win his fifth Shanghai Masters tittle and 41st ATP Masters 1000 tittle

Kylian Mbappe set for something special in 2026, hints Rodrygo

Kylian Mbappe set for something special in 2026, hints Rodrygo
Kylian Mbappe is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in football

Emma Raducanu retires ill against Ann Li in Wuhan Open first round

Emma Raducanu retires ill against Ann Li in Wuhan Open first round
Ann Li wishes Emma Raducanu a ‘fast recovery’ after advancing to the Wuhan Open second round

Cam Newton, Ashley Nicole Moss open up about ‘106 & Sports’ ahead of premiere

Cam Newton, Ashley Nicole Moss open up about ‘106 & Sports’ ahead of premiere
BET's new sports series '106 & Sports' featuring Cam Newton and Ashley set to premiere mid-October

Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée Georgina unveils ‘Barbie vibe’ YouTube channel

Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée Georgina unveils ‘Barbie vibe’ YouTube channel
Georgina Rodriguez gets royal boost from Cristiano Ronaldo after launching her YouTube channel

Travis Kelce breaks record for most all-purpose yards in Chiefs vs Jaguars

Travis Kelce breaks record for most all-purpose yards in Chiefs vs Jaguars
Travis Kelce delivers a record-breaking performance for the Chiefs after Taylor Swift's album drop

Lewis Hamilton shares emotional statement after Singapore GP setback

Lewis Hamilton shares emotional statement after Singapore GP setback
The British driver's former teammate, George Russel, took the pole position at the Singapore Grand Prix

Former England rugby captain Lewis Moody shares shocking health diagnosis

Former England rugby captain Lewis Moody shares shocking health diagnosis
Lewis Moody opened up about his health challenges and diagnosis in a recent interview with the BBC

Jannik Sinner forced to retire at Shanghai Masters due to painful cramps

Jannik Sinner forced to retire at Shanghai Masters due to painful cramps
Defending champion Jannik Sinner retires with severe cramp against Tallon Griekspoor

McLaren boss to take action after Oscar Piastri, Lando drama at Singapore GP

McLaren boss to take action after Oscar Piastri, Lando drama at Singapore GP
Oscar Piastri blashes Lando Norris for ‘crashing’ into him and doing a ‘pretty shit job’ at Singapore Grand Prix

Roger Federer names his five all-time greatest tennis players

Roger Federer names his five all-time greatest tennis players
Roger Federer was one of the top players in men's tennis history