Donald Trump responds to Harris' 'fascist' claim: 'I am not a Nazi'

Kamala Harris called Trump ‘fascist’ after his former security chief revealed his admiration for Hitler

  • by Web Desk
  • October 29, 2024
Donald Trump responds to Harris' 'fascist' claim: 'I am not a Nazi'

Former US President Donald Trump broke the silence on fascist claims and told his supporters that he is actually “the opposite of Nazi.”

According to CNN, the Republican candidate whose Sunday Madison Square Garden rally was compared to a 1939 pro-Nazi gathering at the venue said at a rally in Georgia on Monday, October 28, 2024, that he is “not a Nazi.”

He also responded to US Vice President Kamala Harris’ comments where she called him “fascist” following his long-serving security chief claims that the former president while in the White House expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler’s Nazi generals.

Trump told rallygoers that his father always urged him not to describe people as Hitler or Nazi. The Republican candidate said, “He used to always say, ‘Never use the word Nazi. Never use that word.’ And he’d say, ‘Never use the word Hitler. Don’t use that word.’ They (Democrats) use that word, really, it’s both words. ‘He’s Hitler.’ And then they say, ‘He’s a Nazi.’”

“I’m not a Nazi. I’m the opposite of a Nazi,” he declared.

The 78-year-old also falsely claimed that the Democrat nominee for the presidency is calling people who are casting a vote for him as Nazis, saying, “The newest line from Kamala and her campaign is that anyone who isn’t voting for her is a Nazi.”

Trump also called Harris a "fascist,” while the 60-year-old said that comments from the former president are “not new” for her.

