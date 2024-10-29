5 most haunted places in US to experience real Halloween vibes

As Halloween is around the corner, the anticipation of thrills and chills begins to creep into the air.
To make this season more spooky, plan a getaway at the most haunted places in America to get the best spine-chilling experience.
In the US there are countless spots where you can celebrate the earth-bound spirit, from restless souls in abandoned asylums to shadowy figures wandering haunted hotels.
These places, filled with tragic histories and paranormal legends, continue to draw thrill-seekers and ghost hunters alike on these haunted locations.
Here’s the list of 5 most haunted places in the US:
Eastern State Penitentiary:
The Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia, is on the list of most haunted places in the US.
This spot has featured in some ghost-hunting TV shows as well.
At this place, all kinds of spooky and paranormal activities were experienced by the visitors and investigators.
Winchester Mystery House:
If you are into reading, you will be aware of the Winchester Mystery House.
It is located in San Jose, California, and considered one of the most haunted places in the world.
Notably the house was first bought as a two-story farmhouse by Sarah Winchester in 1886.
Jacob's Well:
Jacob’s Well is considered a potentially dangerous spot for divers, it has an artesian spring that feeds the underwater cave system situated in the sinkhole, which is over 4,300 feet long and 140 feet deep.
This place has engulfed at least 12 people’s lives who were in desire to explore the well, making it one of the most dangerous and haunted places.
The Stanley Hotel:
The Stanley Hotel, which debuted in 1909, is most famous for serving as the inspiration for Stephen King's movie The Shining.
King and many other guests described the chilling experience they had while staying at the hotel.
The guests reveal that they have had some unsettling encounters, such as messages conveyed in eerie whispers or invisible hands caressing their hair.
White Horse Tavern:
Having begun operation in 1673, the White Horse Tavern in Newport, Rhode Island, is thought to be the oldest tavern in the United States.
The legendary and the haunting are often associated with sites this old. It is home to a small girl who is frequently heard sobbing and the spirit of an elderly man who died in the 1720s while renting a room upstairs.
Above mentioned place has possessed some spooky myths and sinister pasts which make them a perfect spot to visit with your friends and family on this year's Halloween.
These spine-chilling haunted places in the US offer an unforgettable experience for the visitors, which they can remember throughout their lives.