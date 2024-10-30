Trending

Priyanka Chopra marks special occasion with husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti

Superstar Priyanka Chopra shared a sweet family picture as she celebrates special occasion

  October 30, 2024
Superstar Priyanka Chopra celebrates Dhanteras with her husband Nick Jonas
Superstar Priyanka Chopra celebrates Dhanteras with her husband Nick Jonas 

Priyanka Chopra proved she never forgets to celebrate Indian festivals despite settling abroad.

Like the rest of India, the global sensation also enjoyed the Dhanteras festivities with her actor-singer husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra.

Taking to her Instagram stories, PeeCee shared a peek into her Dhanteras celebration.

The photo showcased the Baywatch actress holding the hands of her American husband.

Together the parents also held the hands of daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. 

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that what’s impressive about the desi star is not only the drive to celebrate her own culture being in a foreign land but how she celebrated it the desi way by making their child wear a stack of silver, blingy bangles.

Captioning the post, she wrote, “Happy Dhanteras to all celebration” with folded hand, red heart and diya emoji.

Priyanka Chopra marks special occasion with husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti

Nearly a week ago, Priyanka also celebrated Karwa Chauth by fasting for the long life of Nick.

In the carousel of images shared, the superstar was seen breaking the fast by drinking water from the hands of her hubby. 

For the Karwa Chauth, PeeCee followed up all the customs and applied henna on her palms. She also got dressed up like a desi bride and applied sindoor.

