Entertainment

Harry Styles, Dua Lipa top 2024 rich list of British stars under 30

Tom Holland, Lewis Capaldi, Millie Bobby Brown and Sophie Turner also made it to the list

  • by Web Desk
  • October 30, 2024
Harry Styles, Dua Lipa top 2024 rich list of British stars under 30
Harry Styles, Dua Lipa top 2024 rich list of British stars under 30

Harry Styles has bagged the title of richest British star under 30, boasting a staggering net worth of £200 million, as per Heat Magazine's 2024 Rich List.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa has managed to secure the second spot with nearly half of Styles' fortune by making £104 million.

The As It Was singer’s fortune follows the massive success of his Love On Tour in 2023, which became the fifth highest-grossing tour of all time.

Besides Style and Lipa, many Hollywood star are also on high positions with Tom Holland securing in third place with £30.6 million net worth and Lewis Capaldi in fourth with £30.4 million.

Millie Bobby Brown landed on fifth position with £22 million while Sophie Turner grabbed sixth place with £18.5 million.

“Dua and Harry continue to set the bar for British pop,” talent manager Dermot McNamara told The Sun.

He further added, “But their true earnings are likely even higher, thanks to the power of their brands.”

However, Taylor Swift did not made it to the list, her beloved cat Olivia Benson, who owns her own merchandise, was titled as the world's richest pet with £62million, even more than double Tom Holland. 

Kim Kardashian fans make fun of her ‘forced’ birthday wish for stepfather Caitlyn Jenner

Kim Kardashian fans make fun of her ‘forced’ birthday wish for stepfather Caitlyn Jenner

Prince William maintains Royals legacy with major move

Prince William maintains Royals legacy with major move
Flood in Valencia region of Spain claims at least 64 lives

Flood in Valencia region of Spain claims at least 64 lives

Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties

Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties

Entertainment News

Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
Kim Kardashian fans make fun of her ‘forced’ birthday wish for stepfather Caitlyn Jenner
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
Olivia Rodrigo recalls 'terrifying' onstage fall in Australia
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
Kim Kardashian makes shocking prediction about Taylor Swift, Tavis Kelce romance
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
Angelina Jolie back in dating game 8 years after Brad Pitt split
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
Channing Tatum shares big news about Zoë Kravitz hours before their split news
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
Travis Kelce, Hugh Grant get 'smashed’ at Taylor Swift Eras Tour show
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
Shawn Mendes sets record straight on his self-discovery journey
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
Lady Gaga drops big surprise on Halloween with emotional message
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
Kylie Jenner posts monthly dump featuring Kendall, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
Lisa Kudrow pays tribute to late 'Friends' mom Teri Garr
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz part ways after 3 years of romance
Royal insider claims Harry's Portugal move could mend family ties
Taylor Swift hails ‘pop princess’ Sabrina Carpenter in New Orleans tribute post