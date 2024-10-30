Harry Styles, Dua Lipa top 2024 rich list of British stars under 30

Harry Styles has bagged the title of richest British star under 30, boasting a staggering net worth of £200 million, as per Heat Magazine's 2024 Rich List.
Meanwhile, Dua Lipa has managed to secure the second spot with nearly half of Styles' fortune by making £104 million.
The As It Was singer’s fortune follows the massive success of his Love On Tour in 2023, which became the fifth highest-grossing tour of all time.
Besides Style and Lipa, many Hollywood star are also on high positions with Tom Holland securing in third place with £30.6 million net worth and Lewis Capaldi in fourth with £30.4 million.
Millie Bobby Brown landed on fifth position with £22 million while Sophie Turner grabbed sixth place with £18.5 million.
“Dua and Harry continue to set the bar for British pop,” talent manager Dermot McNamara told The Sun.
He further added, “But their true earnings are likely even higher, thanks to the power of their brands.”
However, Taylor Swift did not made it to the list, her beloved cat Olivia Benson, who owns her own merchandise, was titled as the world's richest pet with £62million, even more than double Tom Holland.