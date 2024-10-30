Kim Kardashian makes shocking prediction about Taylor Swift, Tavis Kelce romance

Entertainment

Kim Kardashian has been making a cruel prediction about her longtime enemy Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce.

The 14-time Grammy-winner who has been in a relationship with the NFL star since September last year, is likely to split with him sooner than later, as per the SKIMS founder.

A well-placed source revealed how Taylor's nemesis has been placing bets about the Midnights snger's ongoing romance with Travis.

“Kim would never say anything publicly, but privately she’s getting a big kick out of predicting when this whole thing will crash and burn and laughing at how embarrassing it’s all going to be for Taylor when it does,” the insider revealed.

Reflecting on the recent reports claiming that Travis and Taylor had signed a breakup contract and their split was due on September 28, the source added, "Kim is following all the drama about their supposed contract very closely and wouldn’t be the least bit shocked if it was true."

The insider revealed, “It all smelled a little suspicious to her from the start, but even if it’s not a PR romance, Kim’s convinced it’s still going to implode before long.”

The tipster further noted that since Taylor have had a history of failed relationships, the odds are not in her favour.

“Kim’s not looking for another fight with Taylor, but it does really piss her off that she gets completely raked over the coals for her dating dramas, while Taylor always seems to come out smelling like a rose," the source noted.

“No doubt she’s going to raise a glass of champagne if and when Travis and Taylor do break up," added the insider.

The feud between Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian started when the makeup mogul's ex husband Kanye West took a sharp dig at the Anti-Hero songstress in his 2016's song, Famous.

