Canada accuses Amit Shah of campaigning against Sikh separatists amid diplomatic row

Canada has accused the close ally of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah of plotting a violent campaign against Sikh activists.
According to Al Jazeera, Canadian Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison told the members of the national security committee on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, that the government considers the second-highest leader of India as the person behind the campaign against Sikh separatists in the country.
The campaign led to the assassination of the activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
Morrison told the committee, “The journalist called me and asked if it (Shah) was that person. I confirmed it was that person.”
Moreover, the Indian high commissioner and foreign minister have not yet commented on Canada’s allegation.
However, one of the Indian government sources told Reuters on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, that Canada informed India about Shah’s alleged role in the campaign around October 2023, but the government believes that the information provided by Ottawa was “very weak,” "flimsy,” and does not affect the home minister.
To note, the new allegation came after Canada expelled six Indian diplomats from the country following their link to the murder of a Canadian Sikh activist in British Columbia in June 2023.