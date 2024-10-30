World

What this 3500-year-old spade reveals about ancient life in England?

The spade was discovered in a ring gully, a type of circular trench that is likely used to prevent flooding

  • by Web Desk
  • October 30, 2024
What this 3500-year-old spade reveals about ancient life in England?
What this 3500-year-old spade reveals about ancient life in England?

Archaeologists recently unearthed unique and remarkable wooden spade in England.

As per multiple reports, radiocarbon dating indicates that this artifact is about 3,500 years old.

Now this remarkable artifact has become one of the oldest and most well preserved wooden tools ever discovered in the UK.

Phil Trim, an archaeologist who helped lead the recovery, said, “I’d describe it as a once-in-a-career type find. It’s so rare [that] it’s not something I’d even put on my bucket list that I’d like to find as an archaeologist. It’s a really unique object, to find something that’s wooden of that age.”

Historical wooden spade
Historical wooden spade

The spade was discovered in a ring gully, a type of circular trench that is likely used to prevent flooding around buildings.

The researchers first thought that it might be a tree root but eventually they realised that it was a complete tool.

Now experts are working to preserve this unique tool for the future.

Ed Treasure, an environmental archaeologist with Wessex Archaeology, tells BBC News, “[Preservation] occurs where it remains permanently wet through burial and excludes the oxygen.”

He added, “So unlike in a normal archaeological site, where organic remains like wood would disappear, they can become preserved for thousands of years, as this one demonstrates. But they are also very fragile, even when preserved.”

The spade seems to have been carved from a single piece of oak.

Archaeologists aren't sure how it was built or what it was used for, but they have several theories.

Researchers believed that it might have been used to cut peat on the site. It may also have been used to dig the ring gully in which it was found.

However, the researchers are now seeking additional research to understand further details about the newly discovered tool.

Italy approves major plan for new-generation tanks

Italy approves major plan for new-generation tanks

Tuberculosis surpasses COVID-19 as the most dangerous disease, WHO reports

Tuberculosis surpasses COVID-19 as the most dangerous disease, WHO reports
Halloween costumes: Hidden threat to mental health of girls

Halloween costumes: Hidden threat to mental health of girls
Recycle your halloween pumpkin with THESE simple, eco-friendly tips

Recycle your halloween pumpkin with THESE simple, eco-friendly tips

World News

Recycle your halloween pumpkin with THESE simple, eco-friendly tips
Kamala Harris holds slim lead over Donald Trump in heated election battle
Recycle your halloween pumpkin with THESE simple, eco-friendly tips
Italy approves major plan for new-generation tanks
Recycle your halloween pumpkin with THESE simple, eco-friendly tips
Recycle your halloween pumpkin with THESE simple, eco-friendly tips
Recycle your halloween pumpkin with THESE simple, eco-friendly tips
Japan's Mount Fuji hits historic snowless streak amid rising temperatures
Recycle your halloween pumpkin with THESE simple, eco-friendly tips
Boy who was kicked out of luxury hotel as kid now owns it
Recycle your halloween pumpkin with THESE simple, eco-friendly tips
Student explorers discover long-lost Mayan city in Mexico's forest
Recycle your halloween pumpkin with THESE simple, eco-friendly tips
5 most haunted places in US to experience real Halloween vibes
Recycle your halloween pumpkin with THESE simple, eco-friendly tips
Jeff Bezos speaks out on endorsement row amid Washington Post subscription loss
Recycle your halloween pumpkin with THESE simple, eco-friendly tips
Donald Trump responds to Harris' 'fascist' claim: 'I am not a Nazi'
Recycle your halloween pumpkin with THESE simple, eco-friendly tips
Trump ally ‘garbage’ joke about must-win Puerto Ricans spark anger
Recycle your halloween pumpkin with THESE simple, eco-friendly tips
Elon Musk’s America PAC faces legal action over $1 million election funding plan
Recycle your halloween pumpkin with THESE simple, eco-friendly tips
President Joe Biden casts early ballot in Delaware for upcoming election