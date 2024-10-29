World

Recycle your halloween pumpkin with THESE simple, eco-friendly tips

Pumpkins end up in landfills, where they decompose and release methane

  • by Web Desk
  • October 29, 2024
Recycle your halloween pumpkin with THESE simple, eco-friendly tips
Recycle your halloween pumpkin with THESE simple, eco-friendly tips

Halloween decorations are incomplete without pumpkins and once the event is over, the big pumpkins are thrown away.

But did you know that they end up in landfills, where they decompose and release methane, a very potent planet-warming gas?

Several studies suggest that they produce about 7,500 tons of methane, a greenhouse gas that is equivalent to more than 45,000 cars.

But what if instead of throwing pumpkins away, we used them in a more useful way? Here are some ways to dispose of your jack-o-lanterns this year.

If you have a yard or garden or any other space for planting, you can compost your pumpkin to enrich soil.

Recycle your halloween pumpkin with THESE simple, eco-friendly tips

Composted pumpkins are already broken down by oxygen-loving bacteria and produce less amount of Methane.

But don’t forget to remove the seeds of pumpkin before composting or you might end up with a surprise pumpkin patch in your garden.

Another useful way to decompose your jack-o-lantern is to feed animals at a farm or local zoo.

Recycle your halloween pumpkin with THESE simple, eco-friendly tips

Some zoos also collect these pumpkins and feed them to animals which usually include giraffes and elephants.

In addition to these tips, volunteers may also organize pickups at door steps and drop them off at a composting centers or farmer’s field.

Italy approves major plan for new-generation tanks

Italy approves major plan for new-generation tanks

Tuberculosis surpasses COVID-19 as the most dangerous disease, WHO reports

Tuberculosis surpasses COVID-19 as the most dangerous disease, WHO reports
Halloween costumes: Hidden threat to mental health of girls

Halloween costumes: Hidden threat to mental health of girls
Recycle your halloween pumpkin with THESE simple, eco-friendly tips

Recycle your halloween pumpkin with THESE simple, eco-friendly tips

World News

Recycle your halloween pumpkin with THESE simple, eco-friendly tips
Kamala Harris holds slim lead over Donald Trump in heated election battle
Recycle your halloween pumpkin with THESE simple, eco-friendly tips
Italy approves major plan for new-generation tanks
Recycle your halloween pumpkin with THESE simple, eco-friendly tips
Japan's Mount Fuji hits historic snowless streak amid rising temperatures
Recycle your halloween pumpkin with THESE simple, eco-friendly tips
Boy who was kicked out of luxury hotel as kid now owns it
Recycle your halloween pumpkin with THESE simple, eco-friendly tips
Student explorers discover long-lost Mayan city in Mexico's forest
Recycle your halloween pumpkin with THESE simple, eco-friendly tips
5 most haunted places in US to experience real Halloween vibes
Recycle your halloween pumpkin with THESE simple, eco-friendly tips
Jeff Bezos speaks out on endorsement row amid Washington Post subscription loss
Recycle your halloween pumpkin with THESE simple, eco-friendly tips
Donald Trump responds to Harris' 'fascist' claim: 'I am not a Nazi'
Recycle your halloween pumpkin with THESE simple, eco-friendly tips
Trump ally ‘garbage’ joke about must-win Puerto Ricans spark anger
Recycle your halloween pumpkin with THESE simple, eco-friendly tips
Elon Musk’s America PAC faces legal action over $1 million election funding plan
Recycle your halloween pumpkin with THESE simple, eco-friendly tips
President Joe Biden casts early ballot in Delaware for upcoming election
Recycle your halloween pumpkin with THESE simple, eco-friendly tips
Toxic smog blankets India ahead of Diwali festival