Recycle your halloween pumpkin with THESE simple, eco-friendly tips

Halloween decorations are incomplete without pumpkins and once the event is over, the big pumpkins are thrown away.
But did you know that they end up in landfills, where they decompose and release methane, a very potent planet-warming gas?
Several studies suggest that they produce about 7,500 tons of methane, a greenhouse gas that is equivalent to more than 45,000 cars.
But what if instead of throwing pumpkins away, we used them in a more useful way? Here are some ways to dispose of your jack-o-lanterns this year.
If you have a yard or garden or any other space for planting, you can compost your pumpkin to enrich soil.
Composted pumpkins are already broken down by oxygen-loving bacteria and produce less amount of Methane.
But don’t forget to remove the seeds of pumpkin before composting or you might end up with a surprise pumpkin patch in your garden.
Another useful way to decompose your jack-o-lantern is to feed animals at a farm or local zoo.
Some zoos also collect these pumpkins and feed them to animals which usually include giraffes and elephants.
In addition to these tips, volunteers may also organize pickups at door steps and drop them off at a composting centers or farmer’s field.