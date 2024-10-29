World

Japan's Mount Fuji hits historic snowless streak amid rising temperatures

Mount Fuji is Japan's highest mountain at 3,776m (12,460 ft) and seventh-highest peak of an island on Earth

  • by Web Desk
  • October 29, 2024
In a major yet surprising turn of events, Japan’s most iconic Mount Fuji still remains snowless, setting a record for the latest date without a snowcap in 130 years.

As per BBC, the mountain usually sees a coating of snow in early October, but warm weather has resulted in no snowfall so far.

This situation is already raising alarm about the major impacts of the climate changes that the Earth is currently facing.

The first snowfall signals the arrival of winter. In 2023, the first snowfall was recorded on October 5.

Japan experienced its hottest summer this year, with temperatures from June to August averaging 1.76C (3.1F) higher than usual.

As per the outlet, Japan remained unusually hot into fall, with at least 74 cities recording 30 degrees Celsius or higher temperatures in the first week of October.

The lack of snow by October 29 breaks the previous records of October 26, set in 1955 and 2016.

This mountain is usually coated in snow for most of the year.

Breathtaking view of Japan’s most iconic Mount Fuji
Breathtaking view of Japan’s most iconic Mount Fuji

This mountain was also added to the World Heritage List on June 22, 2013 as Cultural Site.

It is a prominent tourist spot in Japan and over 220,000 individuals climbed to the peak last year between July and September.

