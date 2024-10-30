Kamala Harris holds slim lead over Donald Trump in heated election battle

As the US presidential elections draw near, the competition between both candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump is increasingly becoming intense.
As per Reuters poll, Harris leads over Trump by only one percentage point, 44% to 43%.
Many national polls revealed that Harris is always leading Trump by a big margin in the race in recent months.
Both the candidates are targeting Pennsylvania, Michigan and several other key states that are expected to decide the outcome of the November.5 election.
The recent poll surveyed 1,150 US adults across the country which includes 975 registered voters.
Asked which of the two candidates had the better view of the economy, unemployment and jobs, voters in the poll chose Trump 47% to 37%.
About 48% of voters in the latest poll said Trump's approach to immigration was the best, compared to 33% who chose Harris.
Harris joined the race in July after Joe Biden ended his reelection effort after a poor debate performance against Trump in June.
Now, Harris is competing to become the first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent to serve as president.
Biden cast his early ballot in the US presidential elections on Monday, October 28.