Kamala Harris takes brutal dig at Donald Trump in DC closing pitch

President Joe Biden cast his early ballot in the US presidential elections on Monday, October 28, 2024

  • October 30, 2024
Kamala Harris takes brutal dig at Donald Trump in DC closing pitch
Kamala Harris takes brutal dig at Donald Trump in DC closing pitch 

Kamala Harris delivered a powerful closing pitch at the Ellipse in Washington, DC.

On October 29, 2024, the democratic presidential candidate took a brutal dig at opponent Donald Trump and requested voters to reject his efforts.

She said, “Look, we know who Donald Trump is. He is the person who stood at this very spot nearly four years ago and sent an armed mob to the United States Capitol to overturn the will of the people in a free and fair election.”

The vice president added, he “has spent a decade trying to keep the American people divided and afraid of each other.”

Kamala gave Donald various nicknames including “petty tyrant” and “wannabe dictator.”

“This is not a candidate for president who is thinking about how to make your life better,” she continued, “But America, I am here tonight to say: That’s not who we are. It doesn’t have to be this way.”

Moreover, Donald Trump also gave a speech at the same location in 2021 and asked his his supporters to “fight like hell” shortly before the Capitol riot.

According to Reuters poll, Kamala leads over Donald by only one percentage point, 44% to 43%.

For the unversed, President Joe Biden cast his early ballot in the US presidential elections on Monday, October 28.

