Sci-Tech

WhatsApp unveils heartwarming 'care emoji' to transform conversations

WhatsApp is trying new ways to enhance its users’ conversations experience

  • by Web Desk
  • October 29, 2024
Meta-owned platform WhatsApp is working on adding a new and unique care emoji for chat messages and reactions for iOS users.

As per WEBetaInfo, this new emoji depicts embracing a heart, expressing warmth, care and love for the receiver.

Previously, WhatsApp announced a feature that allows users to react to messages with recent emojis.

The Reaction Tray includes six default emojis, offering users a basic choice for instant message responses.

Instead of searching through the emoji panel to find the appropriate emoji, users can be able to easily scroll through their recently used emojis directly from the tray.

However, this new care emoji proves that WhatsApp is trying new ways to enhance its users’ conversations experience.

Source: WEBetaInfo
This new feature is still in development and it will be gradually rolling out to all users in the future.

Additionally, the messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out several new features to enhance the users' experience.

One of the most unique update is a new zoom control feature for the camera which will enhance the experience of taking pictures.

Camera now supports zoom from 0.5x to 3x, which allows users to easily capture detailed shots.

In addition to this, WhatsApp introduced many other features, which include Home Screen widgets for Chats and mention others in the status.

Sci-Tech News

