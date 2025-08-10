Google to discontinue support for steam for chromebook in 2026: Report

Google is reportedly discontinuing support for the Steam for Chromebook Beta programme by early 2026.
Chromebook users attempting to release the beta app are now receiving a pop-up message telling them about the forthcoming shutdown.
Alphabet-owned Google will reportedly pull support for the Steam for Chromebook Beta programme January 1, 2026.
Following that, even the pre-installed games will be automatically removed from users’ devices.
Google has shared a message about shutting down support for Steam for Chromebook in 2026, as reported by 9to5Google.
The message reads, “The Steam for Chromebook Beta program will conclude on January 1st, 2026. After this date, games installed as part of the Beta will no longer be available to play on your device. We appreciate your participation in and contribution to learnings from the beta program, which will inform the future of Chromebook gaming.”
However, the reason behind the shutdown remains under wraps.
Steam support for Chromebooks started in March 2022 with an alpha phase, moving to beta in November 2022 with reduced hardware needs and 99 compatible Linux-based titles.
Despite this, no significant updates followed. If this report turns out to be true, it would mark the end of a key part of Google's gaming Chromebook push.
Following the shutdown, users will only have an option to play Android games from the Play Store, though with a smaller library, or switch to cloud gaming services such as NVIDIA GeForce Now, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Amazon Luna.