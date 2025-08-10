Home / Sci-Tech

Google confirms salesforce breach exposed essential business contact data

Alphabet-owned Google confirms cybersecurity attack was associated with ShinyHunters, a hacking group now calling itself 'Sp1d3rHunters'

Google confirms salesforce breach exposed essential business contact data
Google confirms salesforce breach exposed essential business contact data

Google confirmed a data breach involving one of its Salesforce CRM instances, exposing information of Google Ads customers.

Alphabet-owned Google has confirmed the breach in a notification sent to the affected users, stating that the incident leaked essential business contact credentials such as contact numbers, names, and more.

However, ads and payments data remained secure.

Was Google hacked?

Google confirmed that the cybersecurity attack was associated with ShinyHunters, a hacking group now calling itself “Sp1d3rHunters,” which claimed connections with Scattered Spider.

The phishing group said that the Scattered Spider got initial access, while ShinyHunter efficiently manages data exfiltration, similar to previous Snowflake breaches.

It is pertinent to mention that the group claimed to have got nearly 2.55 million records. However, the actual number of distinctive entries still remains under wraps.

Several reports suggested that the hackers used social engineering to breach employees' data or trick them into verifying a suspicious Salesforce Data Loader OAuth app, allowing full database installations.

Later, the stolen data is used for harmful purposes such as extortion, asking for ransom money by threatening them to publish it.

ShinyHunters reportedly demanded 20 Bitcoins (approx. $2.3 million) from Google; however, the group later said that the ransom request was only for fun.

In June, Google’s Threat Intelligence Group first reported a similar attack case, with this major data breach incident happening a month later.

Notably, hackers claimed that they are now using an advanced custom tool to expedite future Salesforce breaches.

You Might Like:

Apple rolls out iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 public beta 2

Apple rolls out iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 public beta 2
iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 public beta launched with minor tweaks and fixes ahead of the expected full launch in September

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max release date and expected features

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max release date and expected features
iPhone 17 Pro Max is likely to be equipped with an enlarged 6.9-inch OLED display with ProMotion technology

WhatsApp launches motion photo feature for more dynamic sharing

WhatsApp launches motion photo feature for more dynamic sharing
WhatsApp has recently introduced several new and unique features to give users a fresh experience

How to disable Instagram Map feature amid privacy concerns

How to disable Instagram Map feature amid privacy concerns
Instagram's new Location feature sparks privacy concern across the world

Sam Altman dismisses Elon Musk's r on OpenAI GPT-5 and Microsoft

Sam Altman dismisses Elon Musk's r on OpenAI GPT-5 and Microsoft
Elon Musk predicted OpenAI will ‘eat Microsoft alive’ after GPT-5 integration into 365 Copilot

Google’s Pixel 10 series set to launch on August 20 with advanced features

Google’s Pixel 10 series set to launch on August 20 with advanced features
Pixel 10 series reportedly consists of subtle design tweaks, a triple-camera setup in all the models

Meta purchases AI audio startup WaveForms: Report

Meta purchases AI audio startup WaveForms: Report
With this acquisition, Meta seems to be establishing a strong foundation in the audio AI sector

Apple iPhone 17 Pro to launch with 256GB of storage: Report

Apple iPhone 17 Pro to launch with 256GB of storage: Report
Apple is expected to release the iPhone 17 series on September 9

YouTube to launch AI age estimation model on August 13

YouTube to launch AI age estimation model on August 13
Alphabet-owned YouTube is currently launching it's AI age estimation model in the US

WhatsApp rolls out Instagram verification for profiles

WhatsApp rolls out Instagram verification for profiles
WhatsApp is introducing a system to verify Instagram links through the Accounts Center

OpenAI introduces long-awaited GPT-5 with significant upgrades

OpenAI introduces long-awaited GPT-5 with significant upgrades
OpenAI has made its model GPT-5 accessible to all tiers, including Free, Plus, Pro, and Team accounts

Samsung One UI 8 beta based on Android 16 to release soon for flagship phones

Samsung One UI 8 beta based on Android 16 to release soon for flagship phones
Reports hinted towards the integration of Android 16 on Samsung devices, particularly for the Galaxy S series