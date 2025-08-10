Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max release date and expected features

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro Max is set to release next month with a comprehensive suite of advanced features, making it the flagship model among the entire iPhone 17 series.
Several speculations are circulating regarding the most-awaited Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Here are a few of the most recent reports:
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max features (expected)
The upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max is likely to be equipped with an enlarged 6.9-inch OLED display with ProMotion technology, with a redesigned back panel, titanium frame and Dynamic Island.
Moreover, the upcoming device may be integrated with a 5,000 mAh battery and coupled with 12GB of RAM, and potential storage of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants.
For optics, iPhone 17 Pro Max may consist of a triple 48MP rear camera and ultra-wide sensors, a 12MP front-facing camera and an upgraded front camera with 24MP.
Additional features include a vapour chamber for enhanced thermal management, potential for upgraded modem and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth chipsets.
Moreover, it will be released with iOS 26, featuring the latest Liquid Glass interface.
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max release date (expected)
The Apple keynote is likely to be launched on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, according to reports from several credible tipsters, including German carrier data. Pre-orders may open on Friday, September 12, 2025.