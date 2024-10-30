Royal family shares 'wonderful' news about cancer-stricken King Charles' health

King Charles is on the road to recovery as Buckingham Palace shared wonderful news for the royal fans.
It has been said that the monarch, who announced his cancer diagnosis in February 2024, has reportedly been doing well after the royal family announced his 2025 overseas plans.
Richard Fitzwilliams told GB that the Palace's update about the King's next year trips is a "very, very important development, I think it's very positive."
The royal commentator shared that King Charles has a "very holistic approach to his work and his life generally."
Richard believes it's "wonderful news" that the monarch "feels free to plan spring and autumn trips next year."
But, the future strategies will be made on the advise of King Charles's medical team.
For the unversed, the King of England recently made it to the headline because of his massive tour of Australia and Samoa.
During the trip, King Charles himself admitted that his doctors urged him to 'slow down' in order to regain energy in fighting a serious illness.