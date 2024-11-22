Royal

Duchess Sophie’s rare move hints at shift in Royal Family dynamics

The Duchess of Edinburgh made a surprising move that sparked hints towards major change in the Royal Family

  by Web Desk
  November 22, 2024

Duchess Sophie’s rare move hints at shift in Royal Family dynamics


Duchess Sophie’s recent never-before-seen gesture has made royal authors and commentators speculating if the Royal Family dynamics are moving towards a huge shift.

During her appearance on Remembrance Sunday with cancer-recovered Princess Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Edinburgh surprised the royal fans with a rare move in which she gently placed her hand on the princess’ shoulder while they were leaving the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in London after the service at the Cenotaph.

This gesture by the Duchess was quick to make headlines as the Royal Family is famed for their reserved appearances in public since ages.

Royal author Ingrid Seward, while in conversation with Hello! stated, "The royals have always shown a human side, but there is more warmth now. That gesture of Sophie putting her arm around Kate is something you wouldn't have seen a few years ago."

"That moment said a lot. The royal family are all looking after Kate and there is a protective bubble around her,” added another royal biographer, Robert Jobson.

Moreover, the event, which marked Kate’s initial major appearance after defeating cancer this September, also saw Prince William showing public display of affection to his beloved wife multiple times.

To note, Kate Middleton and Prince William are now gearing up for the princess’ next initiative, the fourth annual Together at Christmas carol concert, set to take place on December 6, 2024.

