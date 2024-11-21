Royal

King Charles shares big update about Windsor castle after security scare

The Royal Family makes surprise announcement about Windsor castle after burglars' raid reports

  • by Web Desk
  • November 21, 2024


King Charles III made a surprise announcement about Windsor Castle just a week after reports of security breach at the royal estate emerged.

Turning to their Instagram account on Thursday, the Royal Family shared a rare photo of the royal estate with a statement.

"The iconic Round Tower at Windsor Castle is home to hundreds of thousands of documents relating to the history of the Royal Family," the caption noted.

It further revealed, "Each year, we share items from the Royal Archives as part of the UK-wide initiative #ExploreYourArchive Week."

Making a delightful revelation, the statement added, "This year’s themes include ‘mythology’, ‘fashion’ and ‘disco’."

This update comes less than a week after The Sun broke the news of serious security breach at the royal residence, while Kate Middleton, Prince William and their kids George, Charlotte and Louis were asleep in their home, Adelaide cottage.

As per the palace insider, two armed men raided the castle last month on a late Sunday night.

They broke into Shaw farm by scaling a six-feet gate and escaped after stealing a black Isuzu pickup and a red quad bike.

