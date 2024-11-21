Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit with big embarrassment before Christmas

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are gearing to pay the price of hurting the Royal Family!
In a shocking turn of events, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are going to face potential humiliation with the release of new bombshell documentary, dissecting their life.
As reported by Express, a new film based on the life of Harry and Meghan after MEXIT (UK exit) is given green signal to get released on December 3, 2024.
The controversial documentary titled, Harry - The Lost Prince will air on Germany's ZDF network giving a fresh perspective on couple’s role in the British monarchy.
In the promotional statement for the documentary ZDF noted, “The Royal Family has to deal with difficult developments and regroup after ‘Megxit,’ the death of the Queen and Charles and Kate’s cancer. What role will Harry play in the future?”
The description continued, "Even in his self-imposed exile in Montecito, California, he remains a figure of public interest. His commitment to charitable organisations - such as the Invictus Games he founded for wounded servicemen and women - always puts him in the spotlight."
It also highlights Harry's transition from being one of the most popular members of the royal family to becoming a polarising figure.
To note, this upcoming documentary is no less than a threat to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who have already been under strict media scrutiny after leaving the royal fold in 2020.