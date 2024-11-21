Royal

Queen Camilla celebrates special occasion without King Charles

Buckingham Palace shares delightful video of Queen Camilla as she attends special occasion after resuming Royal duties

  • by Web Desk
  • November 21, 2024


Queen Camilla celebrated a delightful occasion at Buckingham palace without King Charles III, days after mourning the loss of her beloved pet dog, Beth.

The 77-year-old celebrated the winners of this year's Commonwealth Essay Competition on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

In a delightful video shared by the Royal Family, Queen was seen in high spirits as she cherished the achievement of young kids from across the world.

The world’s oldest writing competition, which started by Royal Commonwealth Society (RCS) since 1883 has been hosted by Queen Camilla for over a decade.

"Celebrating the utterly ‘supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’ winners of The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2024!," the caption alongside the video read.

"Under the theme of ‘Our Common Wealth’, a record-breaking 34,939 children from every Commonwealth region entered this year’s competition, with the winners and runners-up hailing from Malaysia, Singapore, and Uganda," it added.

"Extracts from the winning pieces were read by Clive Myrie, Tanya Reynolds, Toby Stephens and Richard Ayoade in a special reception at Buckingham Palace," it concluded.

King Charles was notably absent from the reception.

Kate Middleton’s heartfelt 'Together at Christmas' concert to honour love and healing
Kate Middleton’s heartfelt 'Together at Christmas' concert to honour love and healing
Meghan, Harry missing from 'POLO' trailer despite Netflix collaboration
Meghan, Harry missing from 'POLO' trailer despite Netflix collaboration
William's modern monarchy at risk of upstaging from Harry, Meghan
William's modern monarchy at risk of upstaging from Harry, Meghan
King Charles shares big update about Windsor castle after security scare
King Charles shares big update about Windsor castle after security scare
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit with big embarrassment before Christmas
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit with big embarrassment before Christmas
Princess Mette-Marit breaks silence after son Marius Borg Høiby's arrest
Princess Mette-Marit breaks silence after son Marius Borg Høiby's arrest
Prince Harry reveals big Christmas plan excluding Meghan Markle
Prince Harry reveals big Christmas plan excluding Meghan Markle
Prince William steals spotlight from Prince Harry with new initiative
Prince William steals spotlight from Prince Harry with new initiative
Queen Camilla receives prestigious honour from Princess Anne after health woes
Queen Camilla receives prestigious honour from Princess Anne after health woes
Prince Harry thrives in solo spotlight while Meghan Markle takes step back
Prince Harry thrives in solo spotlight while Meghan Markle takes step back
Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son appears in court after arrest
Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son appears in court after arrest
Harry, Meghan's California Christmas amid uncertainty over US visa
Harry, Meghan's California Christmas amid uncertainty over US visa