Queen Camilla celebrates special occasion without King Charles

Queen Camilla celebrated a delightful occasion at Buckingham palace without King Charles III, days after mourning the loss of her beloved pet dog, Beth.
The 77-year-old celebrated the winners of this year's Commonwealth Essay Competition on Thursday, November 21, 2024.
In a delightful video shared by the Royal Family, Queen was seen in high spirits as she cherished the achievement of young kids from across the world.
The world’s oldest writing competition, which started by Royal Commonwealth Society (RCS) since 1883 has been hosted by Queen Camilla for over a decade.
"Celebrating the utterly ‘supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’ winners of The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2024!," the caption alongside the video read.
"Under the theme of ‘Our Common Wealth’, a record-breaking 34,939 children from every Commonwealth region entered this year’s competition, with the winners and runners-up hailing from Malaysia, Singapore, and Uganda," it added.
"Extracts from the winning pieces were read by Clive Myrie, Tanya Reynolds, Toby Stephens and Richard Ayoade in a special reception at Buckingham Palace," it concluded.
King Charles was notably absent from the reception.