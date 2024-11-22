King Charles hosts grand event at palace without Queen Camilla

King Charles has hosted a grand event at palace with indigenous leaders and businessmen men from all around the globe without wife Queen Camilla.
The official page of the royal couple posted pictures from the major event on Thursday night.
Taking to Instagram, his majesty wrote, “Today at St James’s Palace, The King joined scientists and business and indigenous leaders.
The statement continued, “To hear how a new framework developed by His Majesty’s @circulareconomyalliance could help build an bioeconomy that is climate neutral and in harmony with nature. #CircularBioeconomy #Sustainability #NatureFirst.”
Charles’ solo engagement comes after Camilla attended a special occasion without him a day earlier.
The 77-year-old royal celebrated the winners of this year's Commonwealth Essay Competition on Thursday, November 21, 2024.
The world’s oldest writing competition, which started by Royal Commonwealth Society (RCS) since 1883 has been hosted by the Queen consort of the United Kingdom for over a decade.
“Celebrating the utterly ‘supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’ winners of The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition 2024!," the caption of the video from the event read.
Moreover, Camilla also lost her beloved pet dog, Beth, earlier this week.