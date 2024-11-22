Royal

Duchess Sophie steps in for King Charles at emotional event

The Duchess of Edinburgh attends the memorial service to honour 21 people killed in Birmingham pub bombing in 1974

  • by Web Desk
  • November 22, 2024


Duchess Sophie attended the memorial service to mark the 50th anniversary of the Birmingham pub bombings.

The Duchess of Edinburgh attended the event, which commemorated the terrorist attacks that saw 200 people injured and 21 killed in Birmingham in 1974

Sophie appeared emotional as she joined the crowds gathered at 1000 Trades Square, outside New Street station on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

The wife of Prince Edward, who attended the memorial service on behalf of King Charles looked sophisticated in a chic khaki green coat, paired with stylish grey suede boots.

To beat the chilly weather, the Duchess accessorized her outfit with burgundy leather gloves and swept her blonde hair into an elegant updo.

She also delivered an emotional speech on the event.

Royal Family's social media account shared her photos from event which garnered immense praises from fans.

For the unversed, two bombs blasted in Mulberry Bush and the nearby Tavern In The Town pubs back in 1974, between 8.15pm and 8.20pm.

