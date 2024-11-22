Prince Harry shares powerful video message after revealing Christmas plans

Royal

  • November 22, 2024
Prince Harry issued a new video on his official website, featuring special moments from his recent solo trip to Canada. 

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex promoted the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 by marking several appearances at key events. 

During his visit, the former working royal met with local leaders, veterans’ groups, and key stakeholders to raise awareness and support for the upcoming Games.

At first, the Duke attended "The Grey Cup in Vancouver, where he participated in a symbolic jersey pass with Team Canada competitor Wen Nie, handing a special Invictus Games 2025 jersey to BC Lions owner Amar Doman."

 
The jersey passing moment "highlighted the connection between the Games and the power of sport to inspire and unite."

Moreover, Harry launched a school program at The Seaforth Armoury, an "initiative aimed at shifting perceptions of service members and individuals with disabilities."

The father-of-two met with the Indigenous community during his headline-making tour. 

Speaking of his meaningful engagements, Harry "extends his heartfelt thanks to all those who have contributed to these important conversations and initiatives, ensuring the Games remain a powerful force for healing and change."

Notably, the Duke of Sussex issued a new update after he revealed his Christmas plans.

Harry will host a virtual Christmas engagement for Scotty's Little Soldiers, which is a charity for bereaved military children.

