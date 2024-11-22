Royal

King Frederik, Queen Mary step into spotlight after big decision for monarchy

The Royal family phased out their royal warrants in a bid to modernise their monarchy in November 2024

  • November 22, 2024
King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark have made royal history with a captivating new set of portraits, marking their first official appearance.

As per Hello Magazine, it is the first time when the civil portraits of the couple have been captured after their stunning gala portraits in April, where they wore royal attire.

In a newly captured portrait, Frederik, 56 served looks in a navy three-piece suit with a white shirt and a satin pink tie.

Meanwhile, his wife Mary, 52, exuded her elegance in a white shift dress, which she accessorised with diamond earrings and her sentimental 'F' necklace, for Frederik.

She styled her brunette locks in a wavy blow-dry, and for her makeup, she opted for a plum smokey eye makeup look with rose pink lipstick and a sweep of blusher across her cheekbones.

The civil portraits were captured for the purpose of using them by the royal household in connection with official trips, visits and special events as the couple's patronages.

Meanwhile, the gala photo will be shown in Danish consulates and embassies.

Notably, the new photos came less than two months ahead of the first anniversary of Frederik's accession to the throne.

Fedrick became King on 14 January 2024 after his mother Queen Margrethe's sudden abdication.

These new portraits also came over the heels of the report that the Danish Royal Family has phased out their royal warrants in a bid to modernise their monarchy.

