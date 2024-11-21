William's modern monarchy at risk of upstaging from Harry, Meghan

Prince William's vision for a modernised monarchy, focused on empathy and impactful leadership, has sparked both admiration and warning from royal experts.
As the Prince of Wales redefines the role with a "smaller r" approach, emphasising philanthropy and emotional connection, concerns have been raised about the risks of moving away from the traditional royal allure.
Royal historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop warns that the monarchy must strike a balance between modernisation and maintaining the glamour that captivates the public, especially as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain poised to step into any gaps.
Prince William recently opened up about his efforts to shape a modern monarchy, emphasising a less formal and more empathetic approach to his royal duties. Describing his role as "royal with a smaller r," William highlighted his commitment to philanthropy and collaborative leadership, which he believes resonates with his generation.
While this vision has been praised for its progressive values, royal historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop has cautioned against downplaying the traditional splendor that the British monarchy embodies.
Dr. Dunlop expressed her concerns about the potential loss of public interest if the royal family strays too far from its iconic image. "The British monarchy needs to be careful," she explained, noting that people still enjoy the glitz and grandeur of royalty.
She added that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, known for their star power and charitable efforts, could capitalise on any void left by the firm. The former royals, who have built a reputation for combining showbiz appeal with social causes, may be well-positioned to overshadow the Windsors.
Reflecting on King Charles’ recent understated appearance at the premiere of Gladiators II, Dunlop said she “longed for the King to wear an ermine gown, or pop a crown on his head," but instead, he appeared dutiful and low-key.
“The royal machine has clearly decided that they can compensate for a depleted public presence with relentless philanthropy on ITV,” she remarked.
While this shift aligns with William’s strengths—such as his Earthshot Prize initiative and his efforts to tackle homelessness—Dunlop warned that it could backfire without a touch of royal glamour. “The public will tolerate a bit of charitable hectoring but only if accompanied with a large dollop of fairytale glamour,” she said.
Dunlop further speculated on Harry and Meghan’s potential return to the spotlight. “The Royal Family might think they are above such glitzy gimmicks. That would be a mistake. After all, waiting in the wings are ex-royals the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” she observed.
Calling them “instinctively glamorous,” she noted their ability to blend celebrity appeal with impactful work. She also suggested that external factors, like a potential Donald Trump return to the White House and the couple’s rumoured house in Portugal, could serve as a springboard for a more prominent presence in Europe. “William beware! It would never do for the royal brand to be upstaged,” she concluded.
During his recent visit to South Africa, William provided a glimpse of his approach to future leadership. “I can only describe what I'm trying to do, and that's I'm trying to do it differently and I'm trying to do it for my generation,” he shared, adding that his focus would be on “impact philanthropy, collaboration, convening, and helping people.”
Stressing the importance of compassion, he said, “I'm also going to throw empathy in there as well, because I really care about what I do. It helps impact people's lives... and I think we could do with some more empathetic leadership around the world.”