Why controversial giant hand is being removed from a New Zealand building?

Quasi, the giant sculpture of a hand is being removed from the top of an art gallery in Wellington, New Zealand.
The 16 feet creation of Australian-based sculptor Ronnie Van Hout faced several controversies as some found it disturbing on the top.
It loomed over the city for five years, several residents consider it as a fear and disgust while other see it as source of joy, but now it will be removed from the roof of city gallery this week.
As per the general public of Wellington, the giant hand is being removed due to a combination of public backlash and concerns over its appropriateness as some members found it proactive and offensive.
However, Wellington city council member, Ben McNutly said, "This is either a great day for Wellington or a terrible day for Wellington and there's not much view in between."
In addition to this, McNutly disclosed to The Associated Press, that he felt “devastated” by the departure of sculpture.
Similarly, the head of Wellington Sculpture Trust, Jane Black said, "He will be missed."
Notably, Quasi will be lifted from the top of city gallery on Saturday through a helicopter, from where the hand will be travelling to an unknown location in Australia.