Meghan Markle's unseen photo before Prince Harry marriage sparks reaction

The Duchess of Sussex garners fans attention as her never-before-seen photo goes viral

  • by Web Desk
  • October 31, 2024

Meghan Markle took her fans down the memory lane to days before tying the knot with Prince Harry.

A rare glimpse of the Duchess of Sussex has been shared by her Suits costar and on-screen love interest Patrick J. Addams.

Patrick, who played unlicensed lawyer Mike Ross alongside paralegal Rachel Zane, portrayed by Meghan, shared behind-the-scenes photos from their hit drama.

The series of photos featured Patrick's Suits mentor, Gabriel Macht, who played Harvey Specter in the series.

It also included some candid photos of Patrick himself, but what caught the attention of fans was a black-and-white side profile of Meghan Markle.

In Meghan's big closeup, she could be seen looking downwards, with her sleek tresses doing all the talking.

A delicate pendant around her neck stood out in her rather simple photo.

Rachel Zane's couldn't contain their excitement upon seeing her rare photo as they started showering love in the comments section.

One fan noted, "Our beloved and beautiful Duchess Meghan, congratulations to everyone for the wonderful series too beautiful."

Another penned, "Meghan is so beautiful"

"Thank you for posting about Meg too," a third effused.

For the unversed, Patrick J. Addams and his Suits costar Sarah Rafferty host their podcast Sidebar every Tuesday.

