WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization

WhatsApp is preparing to roll out a new badge count feature!
As per WEBetaInfo, this new feature will allow users to easily organize their chats by creating lists that group particular contacts and chats together.
Each custom or default chat filter will display a small number at the top of their chat lists, showing the number of unread messages in that list.
This new feature will be particularly beneficial to business owners, as they can easily check on unread messages.
However, a badge count feature is under development and it will be gradually rolling out to users in the future.
Meta-owned platform WhatsApp is working on adding a new and unique care emoji for chat messages and reactions for iOS users.
This new emoji depicts embracing a heart, expressing warmth, care and love for the receiver.
Additionally, the messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out several new features to enhance the users' experience.
One of the most unique update is a new zoom control feature for the camera which will enhance the experience of taking pictures.
Camera now supports zoom from 0.5x to 3x, which allows users to easily capture detailed shots.
In addition to this, WhatsApp introduced many other features, which include Home Screen widgets for Chats and mention others in the status.