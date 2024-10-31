Joe Biden baby ‘bites’ at White House Halloween event sparks backlash

President Joe Biden sparked an internet frenzy this Halloween after he was seen gently ‘biting’ a baby at the White House’s annual trick-or-treat event.
In a shared video, the US President was captured biting the leg of an infant dressed as a chicken while the theme song of Jaws played in the background, reported the New York Post.
During the interaction, Biden acted as though he was eating the infant’s thigh.
The child's mother spoke briefly with Biden and seemed unconcerned by the encounter.
Soon after the video went viral on the internet, the netizens took to the comment section to share their mixed reaction to the Biden bite.
Some people called the act creepy while some showed love for it.
One user wrote, “For God's sake Biden, don't eat the chicken baby.”
Another commented, “He’s done this to other babies. Have to wonder.”
The third noted, “Why are they still allowing this man to torment our babies and youth?”
While another added, “Ohh yuk! Creepy !”
Notably, Biden’s video came amid the ongoing controversy when he said the supporters of former President Donald Trump as “garbage.”
Later he clarified, saying that his words were not meant to disrespect Latino communities.