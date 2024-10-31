World

Joe Biden baby ‘bites’ at White House Halloween event sparks backlash

The US President was captured biting the leg of an infant dressed as a chicken

  • by Web Desk
  • October 31, 2024


President Joe Biden sparked an internet frenzy this Halloween after he was seen gently ‘biting’ a baby at the White House’s annual trick-or-treat event.

In a shared video, the US President was captured biting the leg of an infant dressed as a chicken while the theme song of Jaws played in the background, reported the New York Post.

During the interaction, Biden acted as though he was eating the infant’s thigh.

The child's mother spoke briefly with Biden and seemed unconcerned by the encounter.

Soon after the video went viral on the internet, the netizens took to the comment section to share their mixed reaction to the Biden bite.

Some people called the act creepy while some showed love for it.

One user wrote, “For God's sake Biden, don't eat the chicken baby.”

Another commented, “He’s done this to other babies. Have to wonder.”

The third noted, “Why are they still allowing this man to torment our babies and youth?”

While another added, “Ohh yuk! Creepy !”

Notably, Biden’s video came amid the ongoing controversy when he said the supporters of former President Donald Trump as “garbage.”

Later he clarified, saying that his words were not meant to disrespect Latino communities.

Prince William responds to recent criticism with powerful statement

Prince William responds to recent criticism with powerful statement
Joe Biden baby ‘bites’ at White House Halloween event sparks backlash

Joe Biden baby ‘bites’ at White House Halloween event sparks backlash
E. coli outbreak: CDC confirms McDonald’s slivered onions as ‘likely source’

E. coli outbreak: CDC confirms McDonald’s slivered onions as ‘likely source’
WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization

WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization

World News

WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization
North Korea tests new ballistic missile to threaten US
WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization
Spain flooding disaster continues as death toll rises to 95
WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization
Trump rides ‘garbage’ truck ‘in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden’: Watch
WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization
Canada opens arms to world travelers to boost tourism in country
WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization
Tarantula illegal trade: A threat to world’s famous spider species
WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization
Biden responds to backlash over 'garbage' comment about Trump supporters
WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization
Trump fires back Biden for calling his supporters 'garbage’
WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization
Witches' secret symbols discovered in Tudor house ahead of Halloween: SEE
WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization
Why controversial giant hand is being removed from a New Zealand building?
WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization
Flood in Valencia region of Spain claims at least 64 lives
WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization
Canada accuses Amit Shah of campaigning against Sikh separatists amid diplomatic row
WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization
Typhoon Kong-rey approaches Taiwan: Entire Island at risk of destruction