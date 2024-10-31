Why Elon Musk missed court hearing on $1 million election giveaway?

Billionaire Elon Musk did not appear at a court hearing in Pennsylvania on Thursday, October 31, regarding his $1 million giveaway to voters to influence the US presidential elections.
As per Reuters, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk's America PAC on Monday, October 28 for providing $1 million to random voters.
Tesla CEO had been ordered on Wednesday to attend the hearing but he remained absent.
Now, Musk is planning to move this case to federal court which may enable him to continue his giveaway.
Musk previously announced that he will give away $1 million daily until the November election to those who sign his online petition in support of the US Constitution.
This offer is only limited to registered voters in seven major states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, the states that are likely to decide the outcome of the Nov.5 elections.
The complaint, filed by the chief prosecutor in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas, described the giveaway as an “illegal lottery” that encouraged Pennsylvania residents to disclose their personal information.
Musk could face a major fine if the judge finds him in contempt of court.
Tech giant earlier endorsed Republican candidate Donald Trump in the US presidential elections.
In return, Trump said if he is elected he would appoint Musk to head a government efficiency commission.