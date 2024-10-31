World

Why Elon Musk missed court hearing on $1 million election giveaway?

Philadelphia District Attorney's Office filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk's America PAC on October 28, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • October 31, 2024
Why Elon Musk missed court hearing on $1 million election giveaway?
Why Elon Musk missed court hearing on $1 million election giveaway?

Billionaire Elon Musk did not appear at a court hearing in Pennsylvania on Thursday, October 31, regarding his $1 million giveaway to voters to influence the US presidential elections.

As per Reuters, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk's America PAC on Monday, October 28 for providing $1 million to random voters.

Tesla CEO had been ordered on Wednesday to attend the hearing but he remained absent.

Now, Musk is planning to move this case to federal court which may enable him to continue his giveaway.

Musk previously announced that he will give away $1 million daily until the November election to those who sign his online petition in support of the US Constitution.

This offer is only limited to registered voters in seven major states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, the states that are likely to decide the outcome of the Nov.5 elections.

The complaint, filed by the chief prosecutor in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas, described the giveaway as an “illegal lottery” that encouraged Pennsylvania residents to disclose their personal information.

Musk could face a major fine if the judge finds him in contempt of court.

Tech giant earlier endorsed Republican candidate Donald Trump in the US presidential elections.

In return, Trump said if he is elected he would appoint Musk to head a government efficiency commission.

Prince William's ITV documentary challenges Prince Harry's perceptions

Prince William's ITV documentary challenges Prince Harry's perceptions
Top 5 spooky Bollywood movies to watch this Halloween

Top 5 spooky Bollywood movies to watch this Halloween

Temu eyes European anti-counterfeit group membership to strengthen brand image

Temu eyes European anti-counterfeit group membership to strengthen brand image
Bird flu raises alarms in the EU with significant outbreaks reported

Bird flu raises alarms in the EU with significant outbreaks reported

World News

Bird flu raises alarms in the EU with significant outbreaks reported
How will US presidential election results impact Middle East's future?
Bird flu raises alarms in the EU with significant outbreaks reported
Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari suffers foot fracture upon arrival in Dubai
Bird flu raises alarms in the EU with significant outbreaks reported
Temu under scrutiny: European Commission investigates Chinese E-commerce giant
Bird flu raises alarms in the EU with significant outbreaks reported
North Korea tests new ballistic missile to threaten US
Bird flu raises alarms in the EU with significant outbreaks reported
Joe Biden baby ‘bites’ at White House Halloween event sparks backlash
Bird flu raises alarms in the EU with significant outbreaks reported
Spain flooding disaster continues as death toll rises to 95
Bird flu raises alarms in the EU with significant outbreaks reported
Trump rides ‘garbage’ truck ‘in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden’: Watch
Bird flu raises alarms in the EU with significant outbreaks reported
Canada opens arms to world travelers to boost tourism in country
Bird flu raises alarms in the EU with significant outbreaks reported
Tarantula illegal trade: A threat to world’s famous spider species
Bird flu raises alarms in the EU with significant outbreaks reported
Biden responds to backlash over 'garbage' comment about Trump supporters
Bird flu raises alarms in the EU with significant outbreaks reported
Trump fires back Biden for calling his supporters 'garbage’
Bird flu raises alarms in the EU with significant outbreaks reported
Witches' secret symbols discovered in Tudor house ahead of Halloween: SEE