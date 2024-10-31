Health

Bird flu raises alarms in the EU with significant outbreaks reported

  • by Web Desk
  • October 31, 2024
Bird flu is rapidly spreading among poultry in the European Union (EU) this season.

As per Reuters, this situation is raising alarms about a possible repeat of previous outbreaks that resulted in the deaths of tens of millions of birds.

Seeing the increasing spread of this disease, there is concern that it may also spread to humans.

Avian influenza, also known as bird flu, is a disease caused by the influenza A virus, which usually affects birds but can sometimes affect mammals including humans.

This virus has killed hundreds of millions of birds all over the world in recent years.

From August to mid of October, EU countries reported 62 outbreaks of bird flu in poultry farms.

However, no case has been detected in humans or in cattle in the EU.

This virus is usually spread in autumn season mostly with the migration of birds.

Other countries affected by bird flu:

In the United States, the virus has affected nearly 400 dairy herds in 14 states this year and has been identified in 36 people since April.

While, Hungary has recorded the highest number of outbreaks since the season began on August 1.

In Poland, the virus resulted in the culling of 1.8 million birds, nearly 1.4 million of which came from a single farm in Sroda Wielkopolska.

