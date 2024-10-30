World

Trump fires back Biden for calling his supporters 'garbage’

Former president said Kamala Harris and Joe Biden are ‘running a campaign of hate’

  by Web Desk
  October 30, 2024
Republican candidate for President Donald Trump slammed US President Joe Biden for calling his supporters 'garbage.’

According to Hindustan Times, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe during Trump's weekend rally in New York called Puerto Rico an "island of garbage,” sparking outrage among politicians, celebrities, and voters.

Biden responds to comedian comments by saying, “The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters.”

Following the president's comments about his supporters, Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, “While I am running a campaign of positive solutions to save America, Kamala Harris is running a campaign of hate. She has spent all week comparing her political opponents to the most evil mass murderers in history.”

“Now, on top of everything, Joe Biden calls our supporters “garbage.” You can’t lead America if you don’t love the American people. Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have shown they are both unfit to be President of the United States,” he added.

The 78-year-old said that he is proud to lead the biggest, broadest, and most important political coalition in the history of America. His administration will welcome “Latinos, African Americans, Asian Americans, and citizens of every race, religion, color, and creed.”

Trump vowed that he will be the president of all people.

