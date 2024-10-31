Top 5 spooky Bollywood movies to watch this Halloween 

Halloween is around the corner!
As Halloween approaches, you might be wondering how to celebrate this spooky season, as nothing compares curling up at home with some frightening movies.
When it comes to horror, Bollywood offers a unique twist on genre, making a standout choice for your Halloween movie night.
From haunting films to spine-chilling thrillers, check out these top 5 horror desi cinema movies:
Stree 2:
Stree2 can be an ideal choice as the movie features the story of a town, which faces a new threat of a headless ghost abducting women at night by disappearing the women seeking better life.
As the story unfolds, the main hero and locals united to confront the beheaded, blending humor and horror reveals the theme of bravery and community.
Pari:
One of the best stand out in recent years is Pari as it is not a regular movie with a simple story, instead the movie has a darker and more twisted plot.
The Bollywood actress, Anushka Sharma featured main character, as a girl caught in the grip of supernatural forces, apart from this, the movie explores usual themes that may make you feel uneasy, but a great experience of viewers.
Bhoot:
The movie reveals the mystery behind ships, oceans with a horror backdrop in Bhoot.
The film follows a shipping officer Prithvi, as he investigates an abandoned ship near the shore, untying its haunting history and his own past with stunning cinematography and based on true events, perfect Halloween movie.
13B: Fear Has a New Address:
An underrated Bollywood movie 13B has its own atmosphere of fear. In the film, the family experiences some strange happenings in their new home, where they encounter strange occurrences.
The movie sets it apart those unusual events mirror a television show airing in their house, creating a link between happenings of real life and TV shows.
Tumbbad:
The most critically acclaimed horror film Tumbbad, inspired by folklore, known for its cinematography and set design, where each scene is visually striking.
Set in the pre-independence era, it follows a greedy man seeking treasure protected by a cursed force, with themes of greed and mythology, the thrilling movie is perfect for keeping awake this Halloween.