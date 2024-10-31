World

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari suffers foot fracture upon arrival in Dubai

Asif Ali Zardari has been serving as the 14th President of Pakistan since March 10, 2024

  • October 31, 2024
Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari sustained a foot fracture while exiting the plane upon his arrival at Dubai Airport last night.

According to a spokesperson of the President House, the President was immediately transported to the hospital for quick medical assistance.

After the checkup the doctors plastered his feet for four weeks and advised him to take complete rest.

Zardari has been shifted to home after the doctor discharged him following his checkup.

He has been serving as the 14th president of Pakistan as of March 10, 2024, having previously served the same role from 2008 to 2013.

Zardari is also the president of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and was a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan from 2018 to 2023, and in 2024.

He has three children, two daughters Bakhtawar and Aseefa Bhutto and one son, Bilawal Bhutto.

Bilawal is also a prominent figure in politics and also the chairman of PPP.

His daughter Asifa Bhutto Zardari, also holds a position as a Member of the National Assembly (MNA).

