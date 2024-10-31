How will US presidential election results impact Middle East's future?

Tension in the Middle East has been escalating every day since Hamas's October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, but as the US presidential election approaches, a critical question arises: how do election results impact the situation of the region?
According to BBC, former president Donald Trump and US Vice President Kamala Harris are running for the presidency, and both of the candidates have shown their support for Israel during their election campaign.
List time when Trump was the president of the US, he had a very pleasant relationship with the Israeli prime minister that he even named a community after him. Trump Heights is a small group of prefabricated houses in the rocky and mined area of the Golan Heights, 10 miles away from the border with Lebanon.
Elik Goldberg and his wife Hodaya, who moved to Trump Heights with their four children, have witnessed Israel’s war with Hezbollah and Hamas and are hopeful that the election results will make the situation of the region better with their “right” decision.
Elik said, “For the last year, our beautiful green open space has a lot of smoke, and our lovely view is a view of rockets that Hezbollah is sending to us. This is a war zone, and we don’t know when it will end.”
A lot of people in Israel, considering his years in office, believe that Trump could improve the situation in the region. Even Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu once called him “the best friend Israel has ever had in the White House.”
As per recent surveys, two-thirds of the people in Israel want to see Trump back in the White House, and less than 20% want Harris to win the elections.
Israelis believe Trump could support their country in war better than a Democratic president.