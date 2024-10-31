Canada opens arms to world travelers to boost tourism in country

Canada is inviting tourists from all around the world to visit the “nature” and “indigenous culture” of the country after its tourism industry struggles to revive after COVID-19.
According to BBC, Canada has launched a new drive to attract more global tourists to visit the country, but staffing shortages, tension with China, and wildfires could make this task difficult.
Tour guide Jack Rivers believes that tourists “can learn about nature, Indigenous culture, and our history” while holidaying in Canada.
He said that his job is “great” but admits that it is not for everyone as “it is not an 8-4 job... It relies on people working weekends and being away from their family.”
Moreover, the drive is initiated by the government body Destination Canada after witnessing a continuous decline in the number of visitors. The country has failed to revive the number of tourists since the pandemic in 2019 when tourism was at its peak in the country with 22 million people in a year.
Last year, the total number of tourists in Canada was 18.3 million, 17% lower than pre-Covid era.
Furthermore, the new strategy named A World of Opportunity aims to increase revenue from tourism to $CA160bn ($116bn; £89bn) by 2030, up from $CA109bn last year. It is also setting sights to make a country the seventh most visited country in the world from number thirteen.