World

Tarantula illegal trade: A threat to world’s famous spider species

The Tarantula spider trade has become a massive billion dollars illegal wildlife industry

  • by Web Desk
  • October 31, 2024
The Tarantula spider trade has become a massive billion dollars illegal wildlife industry
The Tarantula spider trade has become a massive billion dollars illegal wildlife industry 

The global illegal arachnid trade is threatening the most famous spider species in the world, Tarantula.

According to BBC, the tarantula trade has become a multi-billion dollar illegal wildlife trade industry, which is not only an unlawful act but a threat to habitat destruction and climate change.

Experts believe that if the illegal trade of tarantula spiders is not stopped at the right time, some species will be extinct before giving scientists a chance to study them.

Chris Hamilton, an assistant professor in the department of entomology, plant pathology, and nematology said, “Tarantulas are especially vulnerable to poaching because they're long-lived, some reach 30 years old – and females reproduce late and infrequently. This is terrible for withstanding human disturbance (habitat destruction, pet trade collecting, or climate change) because of how long it takes to regenerate populations."

As per a study, 43% of tarantula species are traded as souvenirs, research tools, and for medicines.

Moreover, the illegal trade of wildlife grew exponentially in the 1970s and 80s. At the same time, keeping these spiders as pets also became a trend that turned into a “tarantula hobby" in the 2000s. Today, researchers often see people who have collected more than 100 species in online forums.

Alice Hughes, associate professor of biology at the University of Hong Kong, expressed, “(These) forums show that people collect spiders a bit like people collect Pokemon, they want to 'catch 'em all.'”

Hughes believes that making regulations for tarantula trade is a challenging task because of the lack of existing data. She said there are 1,000 known species of tarantula but many of them are either not cataloged or have been cataloged incorrectly by traders.

WhatsApp prepares to introduce channel search function for users

WhatsApp prepares to introduce channel search function for users
King Charles, Queen Camilla relax on 'mini break' following intense royal tour

King Charles, Queen Camilla relax on 'mini break' following intense royal tour
Tarantula illegal trade: A threat to world’s famous spider species

Tarantula illegal trade: A threat to world’s famous spider species
U.S. reports first case of H5N1 bird flu virus in swine

U.S. reports first case of H5N1 bird flu virus in swine

World News

U.S. reports first case of H5N1 bird flu virus in swine
Biden responds to backlash over 'garbage' comment about Trump supporters
U.S. reports first case of H5N1 bird flu virus in swine
Trump fires back Biden for calling his supporters 'garbage’
U.S. reports first case of H5N1 bird flu virus in swine
Witches' secret symbols discovered in Tudor house ahead of Halloween: SEE
U.S. reports first case of H5N1 bird flu virus in swine
Why controversial giant hand is being removed from a New Zealand building?
U.S. reports first case of H5N1 bird flu virus in swine
Flood in Valencia region of Spain claims at least 64 lives
U.S. reports first case of H5N1 bird flu virus in swine
Canada accuses Amit Shah of campaigning against Sikh separatists amid diplomatic row
U.S. reports first case of H5N1 bird flu virus in swine
Typhoon Kong-rey approaches Taiwan: Entire Island at risk of destruction
U.S. reports first case of H5N1 bird flu virus in swine
Kamala Harris takes brutal dig at Donald Trump in DC closing pitch
U.S. reports first case of H5N1 bird flu virus in swine
What this 3500-year-old spade reveals about ancient life in England?
U.S. reports first case of H5N1 bird flu virus in swine
Kamala Harris holds slim lead over Donald Trump in heated election battle
U.S. reports first case of H5N1 bird flu virus in swine
Italy approves major plan for new-generation tanks
U.S. reports first case of H5N1 bird flu virus in swine
Recycle your halloween pumpkin with THESE simple, eco-friendly tips