Trump rides ‘garbage’ truck ‘in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden’: Watch

The ‘garbage’ debate between Republicans and Democrats takes a new turn with Donald Trump’s latest move.
According to New York Post, the former US President on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, rode in a “big, beautiful MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN Garbage Truck” after landing at a Wisconsin airport.
Trump, who was wearing an orange safety vest on his white shirt, asked reporters while sitting in a MAGA-adorned garbage truck, “How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden.”
This comes after Biden called Trump supporters ‘garbage’ after comedian Tony Hinchcliffe joked about Puerto Rico and described it as an “island of garbage” at a Republican election rally in New York.
Days later, the US President said, “The only garbage I see floating out there is his (Trump) supporters.”
Trump, who arrived in Green Bay, Wisconsin, for an evening rally, said, “I don’t know anything about the comedian. I don’t know who he is. I’ve never seen him. I heard he made a statement, but it was a statement that he made. He’s a comedian, what can I tell you? I know nothing about him... I love Puerto Rico, and Puerto Rico loves me.”
A spokesperson for Trump's campaign swiftly addressed the backlash from Hinchcliffe's joke at the Madison Square Garden rally, stating that the comment of the comedian does not reflect the former president’s views on Puerto Rico.