A 200-year-old mystery unraveled with the discovery of Chopin’s lost music

A mystery of a waltz that was previously founded by curator of the New York Robinson McClellan in 2019 has been finally solved.
As per CNN, a waltz, which is a small manuscript measuring about 4 inches by 5 inches belongs to Frédéric Chopin, a Polish composer and virtuoso pianist of the Romantic period.
This discovery is significant especially in the field of music because it is the first time a new piece by Chopin has been discovered in nearly 100 years.
After making the discovery, Robinson sought further assistance from external experts to better understand the manuscript.
The statement from the Morgan Library & Museum said, “He found it peculiar that he could not think of any waltzes by Chopin that matched the measures on the page.”
It added, “Chopin famously wrote in ‘small forms,’ but this work, lasting about one minute, is shorter than any other waltz by him.”
“It is nevertheless a complete piece, showing the kind of ‘tightness’ that we expect from a finished work by the composer,” the statement further elaborated.
The statement added, “Extensive research points to the strong likelihood that the piece is by Chopin.”
The research involved the analysis of paper conservators, who discovered that the paper and ink used in the manuscript were generally consistent with those used by Chopin.
Furthermore, the research revealed that this manuscript was created during the 1830’s.
Chopin was known to sign manuscripts to give as gifts, but this manuscript does not have any signature which likely indicates that Chopin might have chosen not to give this piece away.