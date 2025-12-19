Royal
King Charles hints at insightful documentary with final teaser release

The British Monarch office unveiled the last teaser for the forthcoming ITV and Fresh Start Media documentary

King Charles has offered a sneak peek into his upcoming documentary, sharing a final teaser ahead of its release and describing the project as “exciting,” giving audiences a glimpse of what to expect.

The British Monarch office unveiled the last teaser for the forthcoming ITV and Fresh Start Media documentary on the Royal Family’s official Instagram, hours ahead of its December 18 premiere.

Reflecting on the moment five years on, Backshall brought up the stunt that had astonished the King—Charles hitting speeds of about 50 miles per hour.

“Can you remember the sensation?” Backshall asks Charles, now 77.

“Absolutely frozen! I lost all sensation of feelings in my hands and everything,” the King replied, adding joyfully, “But it was pretty exciting, there was no point in going slowly.”

During his recent trip, Backshall tried to recreate the moment and was stunned by Charles’ speed on the Ski-Doo.

“It kind of blows my mind that the man who would be king was allowed to go racing across the ice floes at that sort of speed,” he said.

Charles mentioned, “But I guess it shows the nature of the man that he just wanted to give it a crack.”

It features the King reflecting on the changes in the Arctic environment over the last 50 years and includes archival footage of his historic ice dive.

