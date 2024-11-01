‘Game of Thrones’ movie enters early development stage at Warner Bros

The odyssey of Game of Thrones does not stop at HBO, it will soon appear on big screens.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Warner Bros have been working on developing the highly-anticipated film set in George R.R. Martin’s epic fantasy universe.
The reports revealed that the new film is still at an early stage development with on cast, writer or filmmaker.
David Benioff and Dan Weiss, the co-creators of the HBO series, reportedly wanted to finish the hit show with three feature movies instead of its 2019 final season.
Moreover, GOT author George R.R. Martin was also in the favour of film. He told the media outlet back in 2014 that concepts were being kicked around.
But HBO did not agree to the unique idea and wanted to preserve the blockbuster series as an HBO property.
The main lead cast of the previous seasons include Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright), Petyr Baelish (Aidan Gillen), Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie).
It is pertinent to note that the production and release date of Game of Thrones have not been officially announced yet.