Sci-Tech

NASA's Mars rover captures rare 'googly eye' solar eclipse on red planet

Perseverance Rover observed a potato-shaped moon passing in front of the sun

  • by Web Desk
  • November 01, 2024


NASA's Perseverance rover for Mars captured a rare moment of “googly eye” during the recent solar eclipse.

According to CNN, the rover observed the rare moment when Mars’ moon Phobos moved in front of the Sun, creating a patio-shaped shadow on the moon.

As per NASA, the eclipse on Mars lasted for 30 seconds compared to a minute-long solar eclipse on Earth because Phobos is about 157 times smaller in diameter than Earth's moon.

NASA’s JET Propulsion Laboratory, which is overseeing the rover mission, wrote in a post on its website, “Captured by the rover’s Mastcam-Z on September 30, the 1,285th Martian day of Perseverance’s mission, the event took place when the potato-shaped moon passed directly between the sun and a point on the surface of Mars, obscuring a large part of the sun’s disc.”

“At the same time that Phobos appeared as a large black disc rapidly moving across the face of the sun, its shadow, or antumbra, moved across the planet’s surface,” it added.

After capturing the latest observation, Perseverance has carried on the previous Mars rovers’ tradition of observing and recording the Martian eclipse. Previously, the Curiosity Rover in 2019 and the Opportunity Rover in 2024 snapped and recorded valuable insights.

Sci-Tech News

OpenAI upgrades ChatGPT with new search function
Temu eyes European anti-counterfeit group membership to strengthen brand image
Scientists unlock secrets to regenerate your heart for a healthier tomorrow
WhatsApp to launch badge count feature for better chat organization
World's oldest-known tadpole fossils discovered from Argentina: Details
Google hit with higher than world GDP fine in Russia for YouTube restrictions
WhatsApp prepares to introduce channel search function for users
Apple launches new MacBook Pro with M4 Chips, AI features
CEO reveals over 25% of new Google code is generated by AI
Wikipedia faces legal challenge in India, future operations under threat
China's youngest astronaut crew reaches space station in historic mission
UK’s Rolls-Royce SMR, Czech’s CEZ join forces for modular nuclear project